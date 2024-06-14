Lifestyle by Jameelah Mullen These 5 Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts Prove It’s The Thought That Counts From practical gadgets to unforgettable experiences, these gifts are sure to make your favorite papa feel loved.









Father’s Day is here! Have you purchased a gift for the dad in your life? Don’t worry, BLACK ENTERPRISE has you covered. Let your dad know just how much he means to you with these five last-minute gift ideas that are sure to delight the daddies.

Tumi Delta Lock™ ID wallet

Priced at $135, this classic sleek wallet is made from soft full-grain leather with six card slots, one currency slot, and three slip pockets. The Tumi ID lock technology will help to protect your dad’s credit cards from electric theft. Add a customized printed gift card at no extra charge, and for an extra $5, Nordstrom will take care of the gift wrapping for you. You can order online for fast in-store pick-up.

An E-gift card from Omaha Steaks

Treat your dad to a gourmet experience with an Omaha Steaks gift card. This card offers access to a world of premium steaks, seafood, and poultry. Whether he is a skilled grill master or a food enthusiast, he will appreciate the quality and flavor that Omaha Steaks is known for. Visit its website to purchase.

The Bevel Electric Shaver

This Black-owned shaver is a fan favorite. The patented technology is designed especially for Black skin and helps to reduce the risk of those pesky in-grown hairs. Bevel’s auto-sensing technology adapts to the user’s hair density, which allows it to capture more hairs in every shave.

Priced at $109.95, this waterproof shaver will make your dad’s day. Purchase here.

Pininfarina Senso Hybrid Smartwatch

A classic design with modern technology, this analog watch comes with a digital display that tracks heart rate, steps, and calories. It also comes with a compass and GPS tracking. This is a perfect gift for active dads. Priced at $399, the smartwatch is compatible with Android devices. Purchase the Pininfarina Smartwatch on Amazon for fast delivery.

Concert Tickets

It’s music festival season; this is a perfect time to make meaningful memories with your music-loving Papa. Dance the night away in Vegas with New Edition or catch the legendary O’Jays on the group’s final tour.

Here’s to celebrating the wonderful fathers who enrich our lives with their support and unwavering love. Cheers to you, Pops.

