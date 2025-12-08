Politics by Mitti Hicks History Made In South Carolina As One Town Elects First African American And Youngest Mayor All At Once According to the South Carolina Conference of Black Mayors, the nonprofit organization representing African American mayors in South Carolina, there are currently 57 mayors who serve 275,180 constituents statewide.







History was made in Latta, South Carolina. According to the unofficial results from the Dillon County Election and Voter Registration Office, the town elected Marcus McGirt as mayor, making him the town’s first African American mayor. McGirt says he’s also the youngest mayor ever elected.

In a close race between McGirt and newcomer Rick Watson, McGirt gained 197 votes to Watson’s 137, WPDE reported.

“I am deeply honored to be elected as the first African American Mayor of the Town of Latta, and also the youngest African American Mayor in our town’s history,” McGirt wrote in a heartfelt thank you post on Facebook. “This moment is truly momentous, not just for me, but for every young boy and girl who sees themselves reflected in this victory.”

According to the South Carolina Conference of Black Mayors, a nonprofit organization representing African American mayors in South Carolina, there are currently 57 mayors serving 275,180 constituents statewide.

“As Mayor-elect, I promise to listen, to work tirelessly, and to lead with integrity, transparency, and compassion,” McGirt adds. “The best days of Latta are not behind us—they are ahead of us. And I am ready to walk that path with you.”

History of Black People In Latta, South Carolina

Located in South Carolina’s historically agriculturally rich Pee Dee region, near the North Carolina border, Latta is a town of around 1,300 people. Approximately 40% of the town’s population is Black.

In 1889, Robert Rose Bethea, a respected merchant, was appointed as Latta’s first Black postmaster.

Latta, South Carolina, is home to Latimer School, a Black educational institution. The Latimer School was the only school for Black residents of Dillon County from its construction in 1954 until integration in 1970. The school provided vital opportunities for students and served as a community hub.

The school complex was officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places on May 20, 2024, highlighting its importance in African American history. There are efforts currently underway to preserve the school’s history and structure.

