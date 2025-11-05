News by Sharelle B. McNair Zohran Mamdani Centers Immigrants And Checks Trump After Defeating Andrew Cuomo In Race For Mayor With more than 2 million voters turning out to vote, a first in a mayoral election since 1969, Mamdani turned the page on his campaign after securing only 1% in the polls in the beginning stages.







New York City has a new Democratic mayor and his name is Zohran Mamdani. Mamdani defeated Independent candidate Andrew Cuomo in the Nov. 4 hot-ticketed mayor’s race.

Mamdani made history by becoming NYC’s youngest mayor at just 34-years-old and the city’s first Muslim mayor, after Cuomo, New York’s former governor, conceded shortly after 9:30 p.m. The mayor-elect spoke proudly in front of supporters cheering him on in Brooklyn’s Paramount Theater and thanking millennials and young New Yorkers like him for believing “that the promise of a better future is not a relic of the past.”

The Queens native touched on the city’s plethora of immigrants as a Ugandan immigrant, giving a shoutout to “Yemeni cab drivers and Mexican abuelas,” according to USA Today, including the delivery drivers, warehouse workers and kitchen employees. “We are breathing in the air of a city that has been reborn,” he said.

He also spoke on another Queens native, President Donald Trump, who openly said that he would withhold federal funding from the Big Apple if Mamdani won. In his speech, Mamdani said his victory is the best way to get back at the person who has betrayed an entire nation. “If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him,” he said, met with thunderous applause.

“…so Donald Trump since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: ‘turn the volume up!’ We will hold back landlords to account because the Donald Trumps of our city have gotten far too comfortable taking advantage of their tenants. We will put an end to the culture of corruption that has allowed billionaires like Trump to evade taxation and exploit tax breaks…”

NEW: NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani challenges President Trump in his victory speech:



“New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants. And as of tonight, led by an immigrant.”



“So hear me, President Trump, when I say this: To get… pic.twitter.com/L0tOS5Ddnr — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 5, 2025

The mayor-elect continued his push against the President while appearing on ABC’s Good Morning America, saying that he won’t allow the city to be intimidated by Trump’s threats to deploy the National Guard. While Trump claims it’s a safety tactic, Mamdani said he knows the truth. “His threats are inevitable. This has nothing to do with safety, it has to do with intimidation,” he said.

“If it was safety, President Trump would be threatening to deploy the National Guard to the top 10 states of crime, eight out of which are all Republican-led. But because of that party he won’t actually be doing it.”

In victory speech fashion, Mamdani spoke to Cuomo, wishing him “only the best in private life,” but made it clear that it will be the last time he speaks his name. “But let tonight be the final time I utter his name as we turn the page on politics that abandons the many and answers only to the few.”

Following his historic win, the millennial was seen celebrating with supporters in true New York fashion, dancing to Soca music. Social media users in the comments section celebrated with him. “A Muslim immigrant is the Mayor of NYC. I f*cking love it!,” @_xomarj.

With more than two million voters turning out to vote, a first in a mayoral election since 1969, Mamdani turned the page on his campaign after securing only 1% in the polls in the beginning stages. Despite several of the city’s billionaires donating millions of dollars on ads against him, he continued to campaign on the cost of living and offered proposals toward the low and middle class, including a rent freeze on rent-stabilized apartments, free public transportation, and universal child care.

