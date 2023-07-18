Latto Partners With Wingstop For Her Own Signature Meal

Latto has more reason to “act brand new” after securing a partnership with Wingstop to sell her own signature meal.

The “Put It On Da Floor” rapper took to social media on Tuesday, July 18 to announce “The Latto Meal” available at Wingstop eateries across the country for a limited time. The advertisement includes Latto’s current hit song and sees her riding in a “Zesty” yellow whip to pick up her new meal that comes just in time for National Chicken Wing Day.

“What’s up y’all, who’s ready for the Latto Lemon Remix,” Latto asks while greeting two girlfriends with the Wingstop meal.

The specialty zesty dry rub comes in a new flavor crafted by Latto and Wingstop’s culinary team, according to a press release. The new meal packs tastes of zesty lemon, aromatic herbs, and savory garlic in a way that’s new to the chicken wing and sandwich space.

The Latto Meal plays off Latto’s signature 7-7-7 lottery-winning branding and features 21 classic wings, two dips, and one large fry.

“You can’t beat this flavor don’t play with me!!! I crafted my very own Lemon Herb Remix flavor with Wingstop and it’s 10/10,” Latto said.

“I’ve been obsessed and eating Wingstop for years. To order The Latto Meal just how I do, go with all flats in my signature flavor and all the ranch. It’s so good that you’ll be fighting over the last wing, just like my sister Brook and I do.”

Wingstop is proud of the new partnership with an emerging artist that aligns with the different flavors they pride themselves in bringing to chicken wing lovers.

“Wingstop fans crave our differentiated flavor, and as an emerging artist, Latto has brought her own differentiated flavor to the music industry,” Wingstop’s Chief Growth Officer, Anne Fischer said.

“We’re thrilled to bring this collaboration to life with Latto to bring flavor fans into Wingstop through big, bold flavor with the Lemon Herb Remix.”

In celebration of National Chicken Wing Day, Wingstop has dubbed it “Wingstop Wing Day” where they’ll let fans can get five free wings on Saturday, July 29, using the code FREEWINGS at checkout on Wingstop.com or the app.

