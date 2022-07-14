Launch Tennessee Makes $7 Million Matching Fund Available For Businesses

The fund will supply extra support to companies that gained a federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) or Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) in the last year. Potential applicants may want to consider the effort, as a business can potentially gain a matching grant of up to $300,000.

To be eligible, Tennessee companies should have seized their SBIR or STTR award between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. Tech businesses in competitive fields ranging from energy to life sciences to mobility that have gained funds from federal programs are invited to apply.

The grant program comes as funding efforts for Black entrepreneurs could use more help. For instance, it has been reported Black founders receive less than one percent of venture capital funding annually.

The LaunchTN program will match awards of up to $100,000 for SBIR/STTR Phase I and $300,000 for Phase II recipients. Applications are open now through Aug. 15.