Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons Politics by Sidnee Michelle Laura Loomer Under Fire For Calling Black Women In Politics ‘Ghetto, Entitled, Race-Obsessed, Destructive Black B*TCHES’ Loomer used racist and misogynistic language to describe the women, calling them “ghetto, entitled, race-obsessed” and “destructive.”







Laura Loomer, a far-right activist and prominent ally of President Donald Trump, is facing widespread condemnation after unleashing racist and misogynistic attacks against several prominent Black women in politics, government, and public life, Reuters reports.

The backlash continued Aug. 31 after Loomer targeted Florida state Rep. Angie Nixon, who recently won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. In a post on X, Loomer called Nixon a “ghetto, black, communist,” repeating rhetoric similar to comments she made days earlier.

On Aug. 28, Loomer directed an even broader attack at Nixon, Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, former Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, and Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. All five women are Black.

Loomer used racist and misogynistic language to describe the women, calling them “ghetto, entitled, race-obsessed” and “destructive” while claiming they were unfit to hold power, the outlet reported.

The attacks drew forceful condemnation from lawmakers and civil rights advocates.

“You attack and insult Black women because you believe peddling racism is good for your clicks and your business model,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., called Loomer a “stone-cold racist,” while Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., said, “anti-Black racism goes unchecked.”

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump also denounced Loomer’s rhetoric, saying, “Black women should NEVER have to endure such hateful and degrading rhetoric for daring to lead.”

Former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who has publicly split with Trump, also condemned Loomer, saying the Republican Party and Trump “own Laura Loomer and her nonstop vitriol.”

Loomer, who has nearly 2 million followers on X, holds no formal position in the Trump administration but has maintained close ties to the president. She traveled with Trump during his 2024 presidential campaign and has said she discussed political matters with him after his first term.

Her latest attacks add to a documented history of inflammatory and damaging rhetoric, including previously advocating for the removal of Muslims from the United States.

The White House did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment on Loomer’s remarks.

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