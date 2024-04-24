Lauren London Approves Financial Report That Grants Son $5.6M From Nipsey Hussle’s Estate

Lauren London put her support behind an accounting report that grants her son over $5 million from Nipsey Hussle’s estate.

The late rapper’s brother, Blacc Sam, who oversees the estate, submitted the final accounting report, Radar Online reports. The document included a signature of approval from London who welcomed her son Kross with Hussle prior to his death on March 31, 2019.

Since Hussle’s passing, Sam has been working to finalize his brother’s estate and figure out how much his two children, son Kross and daughter, Emani, with his ex Tanisha Foster, would get. The final accounting report confirms that all of Hussle’s debts have been paid and financial matters resolved.

With the estate listed at $11 million, each of Hussle’s children would receive $5.6 million after legal fees and other costs were paid off. The children will also receive payments as the estate continues to earn money.

The news comes weeks after London paid tribute to Hussle on the fifth anniversary of his death.

“If you know me You know March is always tough for me 31 days of holding my breath,” she captioned an Instagram photo of Hussle wearing a white Puma tracksuit.

“This day decided to fall on Easter Sunday this 2024 Interesting…. considering your name #GodWillRise Energy never dies…. I love you. Eternal.”

Hussle was fatally shot outside his Marathon Clothing store in Crenshaw, Los Angeles in March 2019. His killer, Eric R. Holder Jr., was found guilty of first-degree murder in February 2023 and sentenced to 60 years to life in prison.

London returned to acting, starring in the 2023 Netflix film “You People” alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long. She shared how her two sons, including her eldest, Kameron, whom she shares with rapper Lil Wayne, helped her push past grief over Hussle’s death to return to work.

“We can’t stop, you know?” London told Entertainment Tonight. “We do have a purpose, all of us, and it’s important for my sons to see me moving forward with grief, not just curling up in a ball because I curled up in a ball for a long time.”

