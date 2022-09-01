Laverne Cox Flattered She Was Mistaken For Beyoncé at the U.S. Open

The stars came out to watch Serena Williams‘ first-round match at the U.S. Open. While Beyoncé is a close friend and admirer of the tennis champion, she wasn’t able to make it.

Actress Laverne Cox did attend and sported a face mask with her signature honey brown tresses flowing down her face. The Orange is the New Black star’s casual glam resulted in a case of “mistaken identity” with Beyoncé.

Cox took to Instagram on Tuesday to repost a tweet from one person who thought the actress was Queen Bey.

“Not me getting mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the mistaken identity,” Cox captioned her post. “These tweets are funny as hell. Enjoy!!!”

Ironically enough, Cox had tapped into her inner Beyoncé while getting dressed for the U.S. Open. She shared a video showing herself getting glammed up to attend the hallowed summer sporting event and used Beyoncé’s “Pure/Honey” song to play over the clip.

“Ready to go celebrate the #GOAT @serenawilliams at the #USOpen tonight. Go Serena!!!” Cox captioned the post.

A number of famous faces watched Serena’s first match at what will be her last U.S. Open.

Former president Bill Clinton, actress Queen Latifah, actor Hugh Jackman, tennis star Coco Gauff, and even Vogue editor Anna Wintour attended, Parade reported.

Beyoncé has come out to watch Williams play. The Grammy award-winning singer attended Wimbledon in 2016 to cheer Williams, arguably tennis’ greatest player. Most recently, Beyoncé narrated a Gatorade ad celebrating Williams’ strides and legacy in professional sports.

It’s not surprising fans thought Beyoncé was in attendance. But she wasn’t. It was Laverne Cox….Ms. Honey!