‘Lavish’ Content Creator Jackie Aina Inks Deal With United Talent Agency

United Talent Agency (UTA) now represents Jackie Aina, a longstanding beauty and lifestyle content creator. The luxury influencer started on social media in 2009.

Variety confirmed the new deal for the internet personality on April 22. Known for her signature of “Lavishly Jackie,” the Nigerian-American woman boasts over 10 million followers through her social media accounts. Aina first became known for her makeup tutorials, using her voice to advocate for inclusivity in shade ranges for skin products.

Aina started her influencer career in brand partnerships with popular makeup brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills and Too Faced. Her advocacy efforts led to her rise as a prominent voice toward diversity in makeup. In 2019, Too Faced’s co-founder, Jerrod Blandino, spoke to Glamour about Aina’s substantial impact on the industry.

“She’s got that light,” Blandino told the publication. “She has opened doors, windows, roofs, worlds, to people who felt marginalized, who felt like they weren’t seen, who felt like they didn’t matter, who felt like it was impossible. She showed them that not only is it possible, it’s their right.”

In recent years, Aina has shifted her platform into more elevated, lifestyle-focused content. Through her videos, she has also created an avenue for Black women to be at the center of luxury.

She also launched a business outside of the traditional beauty sphere. In 2020, Aina co-founded FORVR Mood, beginning the brand with a candle collection exclusively sold at Sephora. It has since expanded into fine fragrances, selling out shortly after its release.

Furthermore, Aina has become a trailblazer for Black women in content creation. Her honors include the inaugural Youtuber of the Year at the 49th NAACP Image Awards and Glamour’s Woman of the Year.

While still managed by Digital Brand Architects, her latest move with UTA hopes to bring even greater opportunities to Aina’s flourishing career.