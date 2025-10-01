Syracuse University Hoops Legend Lawrence Moten Found Dead In D.C. Home

Former NBA player and Syracuse University basketball legend Lawrence Moten was found dead in his Washington, D.C. home on Tuesday, Sept. 30. He was 53.

Syracuse.com reported that Moten’s daughter Lawrencia confirmed her father’s death. A cause of death was not revealed.

In June, Moten returned to his hometown of Washington, D.C., taking a job as general manager for the boys and girls basketball teams at Digital Pioneers Academy, the outlet reported.

Aside from having a spectacular nickname (“Poetry in Moten”), Moten was one of the best players in Syracuse University history. He still holds the school record for career points with 2,334. He also set the Big East Conference career scoring record, 1,405 points, which was broken in 2020. Moten averaged 19.6 points during his collegiate career, which ran from 1991 to 1995.

Moten made an immediate impact at Syracuse, averaging 18.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in 1991-92, becoming the first freshman to score 500 points in a season. He was named Big East Rookie of the Year and to Third Team All-Big East.

Syracuse University released a statement through men’s head basketball coach Adrian Autry.

“It’s a sad day for the Orange community,” said Autry. “For me, Lawrence was not only a teammate, but a friend. I can’t think of anybody that was more positive or who loved Syracuse more than he did. Obviously, his basketball—he was one of the greatest to put on the uniform. It’s a big loss. I was able to play alongside him for three years and watch him do some amazing things. I was fortunate to spend time with him on and off the court. I feel for his family, including his beautiful daughters. Lawrence was a positive light in this world. He was one of a kind. I’m going to miss him.”

"Lawrence was a positive light in this world."@CoachRedAutry pic.twitter.com/wAtrjun04r — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) September 30, 2025

Moten was selected by the Vancouver Grizzlies in the second round of the 1995 NBA Draft. He also had stints in the Continental Basketball Association (CBA) and the American Basketball Association (ABA) and played overseas in Spain and Venezuela.

RELATED CONTENT: Carmelo Anthony Offered To Cover Former Teammate’s Salary When The Knicks Waived Him