Lawyer for White OnlyFans Model Accused of Killing Her Black Boyfriend Claims it Was Self Defense

As the family of Christian Toby Obumseli demands answers about his fatal stabbing, the lawyer for his girlfriend/suspected killer is claiming she acted in self-defense.

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney is accused of fatally stabbing Obumseli inside their Miami apartment, CBS Miami reports. However, Clenney has yet to be charged with the murder because her lawyer says no crime was committed since she was acting in self-defense.

“This was not a crime. Courtney is innocent, she acted in self-defense and there should be no files charged in this case,” Clenney’s attorney Frank Prieto said.

“We’re confident when the state attorney takes their final review along with the City of Miami police department, they’ll find that there’s no case here.”

Clenney, 25, who goes by the name Courtney Tailor to her 2 million social media followers, was detained on Sunday, April 3, after allegedly killing 27-year-old Obumseli, NY Post reports. Clenney was taken to a mental institution after she threatened to kill herself.

At first, Clenney’s identity was a mystery after using the Baker Act to protect her name from being released to the press. Florida law allows authorities to commit a person to a mental health treatment center for up to 72 hours if certain violent or suicidal tendencies are displayed.

“The detectives and myself thought it was best to have her Baker Acted that evening,” Prieto said.

“We’ve had an open line of communication, and we’ve offered to sit down with them and provide any additional assistance they may want to close their investigation.”

Many became aware of Clenney’s identity and connection with the killing through social media. Photos appear to show her allegedly covered in blood inside the Miami apartment after the attack.

While she claims self-defense, Obumseli’s family claims the victim was a soft-spoken man who would never do anything to warrant such a gruesome attack.

“We have no cause to believe that this was a case of self-defense. Toby was raised by a very strong family with strong morals, strong values; he does not come from that,” Karen Egbuna, a cousin of Obumseli, said.

Prieto claims Clenney kicked Obumseli out of the Miami apartment a week before because of their domestic disputes. They had been dating for two years before the fatal domestic dispute.

“It was clearly a toxic relationship, (they) had their ups and downs and, unfortunately, it culminated with his death,” he said.

An attorney for Obumseli’s family says they met with the State Attorney and plan to seek justice for his murder.

“All they’re looking for is justice. The suspect that was involved in this incident has not been arrested,” attorney Larry Handfield said.

“I’m confident, having a meeting with the State Attorney’s Office, that they were very attentive and asked all the necessary questions.”