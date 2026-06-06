Women by Black Enterprise This Black Attorney Is Building A Lawyer Museum In Atlanta And Documenting The Journey In Real Time Attorney Tiffany M. Simmons is widely known as “The Plug’s Lawyer"







Originally published on BlackNews.com.

Attorney, entrepreneur, and cultural strategist Tiffany M. Simmons, Esq., widely known as “The Plug’s Lawyer,” is entering a new era of institution building following official recognition from the Atlanta City Council for her contributions to law, culture, philanthropy, and community impact.

The official proclamation, issued May 1, 2026, formally acknowledges Simmons’ vision to establish The Lawyer Museum, a permanent world-class institution in Atlanta, dedicated to preserving, documenting, and elevating the legacy of Black attorneys and their contributions to justice in America.

Simmons has spent more than 16 years building influence across law, media, publishing, philanthropy, and cultural programming without institutional backing or traditional gatekeepers. Through Simmons Law LLC and media platforms, including Hood Court, she has become known for merging legal authority with cultural conversation in ways that reach beyond the courtroom.

Now, that work is evolving into something larger: a public movement centered around preserving legal history, creating cultural experiences, and building permanent institutions designed to outlive her.

“This is bigger than a museum,” Simmons said. “This is about documenting history while we are still living it, preserving the brilliance of Black attorneys, and creating a permanent space where culture, justice, education, and legacy meet.”

The proclamation specifically recognizes Simmons’ leadership in advancing The Lawyer Museum initiative, while also acknowledging her impact through civic engagement, philanthropy, mentorship, and cultural leadership throughout the City of Atlanta.

Throughout spring and summer 2026, select public experiences hosted under The Plug’s Lawyer brand will support fundraising efforts toward the permanent home of The Lawyer Museum in Atlanta.

Those experiences included:

• Champions Coachella, the May 1, 2026, premiere fundraiser bringing together leaders across law, media, philanthropy, and the arts.

• Reiki for Youth, a Mother’s Day wellness initiative focused on healing, mindfulness, and emotional wellness for young people.

• Paddles & Pours, a June 21, 2026 cultural summer experience in Atlanta blending music, community, wellness, and philanthropy.

Simmons is also documenting the road to opening The Lawyer Museum in real time, a journey expected to serve as the foundation for a future documentary project centered on law, power, culture, resilience, and legacy-building in modern America.

The Lawyer Museum is projected to open its permanent Atlanta location by December 2026.

About

Tiffany M. Simmons is an Atlanta-based trial attorney, founder, media personality, entrepreneur, and cultural strategist. Known publicly as “The Plug’s Lawyer,” she is the founder of Simmons Law LLC, creator of Hood Court, and visionary behind The Lawyer Museum initiative. In May 2026, the Atlanta City Council officially recognized Simmons for her contributions to law, culture, philanthropy, and community impact. Learn more at ThePlugsLawyer.com.

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