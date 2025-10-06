Career by Mitti Hicks U.S. Workforce Is In A Leadership Crisis As Workers Avoid Advancement This study comes at a time when companies face increasing turnover, rising workplace toxicity, and a shrinking pipeline of future leaders.







A recent study has revealed that the U.S. workforce is in a leadership crisis. Research from Express Employment Services, in partnership with The Harris Poll, found that workers are no longer interested in supervisory or managerial roles.

This study comes at a time when companies face increasing turnover, rising workplace toxicity, and a shrinking pipeline of future leaders. Researchers say, “The Harris Poll reveals a troubling disconnect between what supervisors need and what employers provide.”

The research shows that more than half of the surveyed job seekers who are or were managers said they left or plan to leave their roles because they lack fulfillment or advancement opportunities. Even more astounding is Gen Z, who responded they would rather “develop their individual expertise” than manage employees.

“Supervisors are saying, ‘No more.’ Future leaders are saying, ‘No, thanks,'” said Bob Funk, Jr., CEO, president, and chairman of Express Employment International. “The result? A vicious cycle that decreases effectiveness, breeds toxicity, and weakens the workplace. The companies that come to terms with the situation and start implementing solutions will be the ones that succeed in this reshaped economy.”

Leadership Crisis: A Look Inside The Data

When examining the key findings, it’s clear that workers feel their employers are not equipping them with the necessary resources to succeed in supervisory roles. In addition to more than half of supervisors making plans to leave over lack of fulfillment, other key findings include:

86% of hiring managers believe supervisors have the tools they need, but only a third offer training on critical skills, such as conflict resolution or giving feedback.

72% of hiring managers admit their companies should be doing more to support supervisors.

Nearly 3 in 4 Gen Z professionals say they’d rather develop individual expertise than manage people.

According to Express Employment Services, companies should build real-world leadership training programs and create peer and mentorship networks. Companies could also invest in mental health and work-life balance, along with recognizing leadership behaviors—not just outcomes.

RELATED CONTENT: Leading Through Uncertainty: Showing Up When the World Shifts