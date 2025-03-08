Sports by Daniel Johnson Stephen A. Smith Fires Back After LeBron James Confrontation Smith spent the weekend addressing the tense conversation the James had with him.







Stephen A. Smith, who recently signed a $100 million deal with ESPN, found himself in an enexpected exchange with NBA star LeBron James over remarks he’s made about LeBron’s son, Bronny James Jr., during a courtside visit on March 6.

Smith spent the weekend addressing the tense conversation the elder James had with him, first on a March 7 episode of “First Take,” then later that night through his podcast, “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” an episode which was met with criticism from both NBA players and NBA fans alike on social media.

According to The Athletic, Smith stated on the “First Take” program that although he understood that James was coming to him as a father, he still took exception to him approaching Smith in public about his comments without going through other channels which he deemed more appropriate.

Stephen A. Smith said on ESPN's First Take Friday morning that he understands why LeBron James confronted him after the Lakers' win on Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/KgNMqtVoSt — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 7, 2025

“That was LeBron James coming up to me, unexpectedly I might add, to confront me about making sure that I mind what I say about his son,” Smith said on “First Take,” while discussing a clip of the moment, which had gone viral on social media. “Can’t repeat the words because they ain’t suited for FCC airwaves. That’s what he was doing.”

Smith continued, “That wasn’t a basketball player confronting me. That was a parent, that was a father. And I can’t sit here and be angry or feel slighted by LeBron James in any way in that regard. By all accounts, he’s obviously a wonderful family man and wonderful father who cares very deeply about his son. And based on some of the comments he had heard — or shall I say I think he thought he heard — he clearly took exception to some of the things that he heard me say. And he confronted me about it.”

Let’s talk about it.



LeBron and me, Charles Barkley took a shot at ESPN, Kenyon Martin mad at me? My new contract, more



Full episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show is live now https://t.co/G6vB8fvuiC pic.twitter.com/IC0jBMHp6z — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 7, 2025

Following the discussion on the program, Smith followed that up by addressing the episode further on his podcast, which got the attention of a former teammate of James’ Kevin Love, who posted a reply to Smith’s announcement that he was going to discuss the matter on his podcast.

“I didn’t want to have to address this,” says man in a preview tweet telling everyone to come watch him address this.



Idk if he went as a fan or media, but if you know where media folks sit at Staples, that’s not at all where we normally are. Sitting courtside like 5 seats from… https://t.co/NbwQrBpKgN — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 7, 2025

“I didn’t want to have to address this”…… man bye. You 100% were going to address it whether this video went viral or not. You don’t talk hoops; legit just a gossip show https://t.co/En3WCVsiC5 — LoLivia Pope (@LoLoByke) March 7, 2025

“You have no choice? lol because it went viral? lol you didn’t want to have to? lol you wouldn’t have? lol,” Love wrote, apparently criticizing Smith’s decision to continue the conversation about James confronting him.

Later, Smith would address Love’s post, through his podcast, writing in a quote tweet “Addressing this now” along with a link to his podcast.

On the podcast, Smith also addressed comments made by Charles Barkley on “Inside The NBA.”

Barkley, an NBA Hall of Famer, was critical of what he perceives to be an unhealthy focus on teams like the Lakers and Warriors and numerous Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James GOAT conversations at ESPN, whose network Barkley and company are set to join in 2026.

“I’ve said it for years, the only people talking about LeBron and Michael is people on television who got no talent to talk about anything else,” Barkley said on the March 7 episode of Inside The NBA. “I been saying that for years. I ain’t hanging onto the ‘90s.”

According to Awful Announcing, Smith also addressed Barkley’s comments concerning the Lakers coverage on “First Take” with a shot at Barkley.

“Barkley does television. He’d never be accused of knowing television. That would be Ernie Johnson who handles that responsibility,” Smith said. “Maybe Charles Barkley should look at its rundowns from time to time even though they are an NBA show as opposed to a show that talks about an abundance of things. The fact of the matter is, some stories get a higher profile than others because they resonate with the viewing public. And in television, it’s called ratings.”

