LeBron James' Associates Named In Doping Investigation

Two associates of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James have been named in unredacted federal documents related to the 2013 Biogenesis doping Investigation.

Deadspin reports James’ friend and business manager, Ernest Mims, and trainer David Alexander, who worked with James in the past, were named in documents as clients of the now-defunct rejuvenation clinic Biogenesis of America. James is not accused of taking performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs), and none of the documents accuse the 19-time All-Star of taking steroids.

Mims was cited in the federal documents as buying controlled substances for personal use without the intent of distributing the drugs to anyone else. According to ESPN, Mims was never charged with a crime nor interviewed by federal authorities. Alexander, meanwhile, is listed in the federal documents as a Miami-based personal trainer for James’ wife, Savannah. He was also named as an associate of former Biogenesis founder Anthony Bosch, where he traded drugs for new personal training clients, one of which was Mims,

A representative of James told ESPN that he had no clue that he, his wife, or any associates were referenced or named in the Biogenesis investigation until ESPN approached him concerning the documents last year.

The findings of the Biogenesis Investigation led to the suspension of 14 Major and Minor League Baseball players, including New York Yankees outfielder Alex Rodriguez, who was suspended for the entire 2014 MLB season after his suspension was upheld on appeal. Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun received a 65-game suspension; Texas Rangers outfielder Nelson Cruz received a 50-game suspension; and New York Yankees catcher Francisco Cervilli received a 50-game suspension.

James and the Lakers are gearing up for another season of high expectations after the Lakers went 43-39, finishing seventh in the Western Conference and being swept by the NBA Champion Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs. In addition to resigning guard Austin Reaves, the Lakers have added Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, Cam Reddish, and Taurean Prince to their team this season.

