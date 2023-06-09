Savannah James Adds Lebron’s Tequila Brand To Her Business Profile

This NBA wife is investing in her husband’s tequila business, proving that she is still THAT GIRL.

Savannah James is always in the spotlight, thanks to her NBA All-Star husband, LeBron James, whose social activism is as impressive as his basketball skills. But she is an accomplished businesswoman on top of being a mother to their three children: LeBron Jr. (“Bronny”), Bryce, and Zhuri.

In a recent feature for The Cut, James detailed a few of her businesses pursuits, including Lobos Tequila. The independent spirits company, Lobos 1707, launched in 2020 with LeBron James as an early backer. Savannah James further shared that she invested in “a web 3 start-up called Lockerverse, and a natural deodorant company called NEZ.”

James’ ventures did not start there.

Her first business was The Juice Spot, according to AfroTech. The juice shop in Miami served cold-pressed juices, açaí bowls, and oatmeal bowls among other healthy bites. Miami New Times reported the store’s plans to close in 2016 over a year after her husband left the Miami Heat.

When asked about her future endeavors she told The Cut, “Definitely have some passion projects I’m working on, one of which is with a partner, one of which is on my own. And I’m super-excited about them.”

Without offering too much, she said, “I think they’re going to be amazing. They’re going to be well received.”

It is no secret that James keeps her business private, but every now and then she pops out, including her appearance at Milan Fashion Week.

Savannah James caught the attention of onlookers and her husband while wearing an all-black Dolce & Gabanna set. Her superstar husband commented, “OK NOW YOU JUST SHOWING OUT!! . GET YOUR A** HOME NOW AND GET WHAT YOU CAN’T GET IN EUROPE! .”

We love to see Savannah James making boss moves on her own.