LeBron James Sends Cease-And-Desist Over Viral AI ‘Pregnancy’ Videos

LeBron James is taking legal action against artificial intelligence content creator Interlink AI, which has used his likeness without permission in a series of bizarre and viral deepfake videos.

According to a report from 404 Media, James’ attorneys at the law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks recently issued cease-and-desist letters to Interlink AI, a tool and Discord-based platform that allowed users to generate AI videos of celebrities, including the NBA superstar.

Jason Stacks, founder of FlickUp, the AI video generation platform that hosts Interlink, confirmed to 404 Media that he received one of those letters.

“Within 30 minutes of receiving the cease-and-desist, we made the decision to remove all realistic people from Interlink AI’s software,” Stacks said.

“Generative AI is the ‘wild west’ when it comes to copyright and IP, but we’re committed to being on the right side of that change.”

The legal challenge arises after AI-generated videos featuring James circulated widely on social media, depicting him in outlandish scenarios, such as being portrayed as a pregnant man, a mermaid, and in a compromising situation with rapper Diddy and NBA player Stephen Curry.

One such video, featuring James, Diddy, and Curry, racked up approximately 6.2 million views on Instagram. Interlink’s Discord reportedly celebrated when 50 Cent liked the clip.

Following the legal warning, Interlink’s moderators told their Discord community they had removed all “realistic people models” from the platform to avoid further legal issues. Interlink had previously rolled out AI models based on several public figures, including Elon Musk, Drake, and Ye.

Instagram has also taken action in the wake of the controversy, reportedly deleting at least three accounts that had been distributing the nonconsensual AI-generated videos of James.

The situation highlights growing tensions between AI developers and public figures over consent, image rights, and the legal boundaries of synthetic media.

