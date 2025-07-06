Sports by Daniel Johnson LeBron James Reacts To Internet Gossip About Potential Trade James noticed the rumblings on social media and decided to weigh in by directly countering the narrative.







After LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul released a statement on June 30, confirming that his client would be exercising his $56.6 million player option, while hinting that James is hoping that the Lakers will be placed into a position to contend for a title, it also got the rumor mill churning pertaining to a potential trade involving one of the game’s all time greats.

“LeBron knows the Lakers are building for the future, and he also wants to compete for championships,” Paul told The Athletic. “We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what’s best for him. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we’ve had for eight years with Jeanie (Buss) and Rob (Pelinka) and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career.”

According to The Athletic, this marks the first time since 2010 that LeBron has not declined his player option in order to become a free agent, reflecting both how James understands his own market value as an aging player with the opportunity to play alongside his son, Bronny, who is entering his second year with the Lakers organization.

James’ numbers, while still good enough to earn a Second-Team All-NBA selection, and impressive considering his age, don’t really tell the full story. At times, James looked tired and seemed to budget his exertion in spurts that reminded observers why he is in the conversation as one of the all-time legends of basketball.

After the Lakers’ first round exit, James was asked about his future, and he indicated that he hadn’t yet figured out how much longer he wants to play.

“I don’t know. I don’t have an answer to that,” he told reporters. “Something I sit down with my family, my wife and my support group and kind of just talk through it and see what happens. And just have a conversation with myself on how long I want to continue to play. I don’t know the answer to that right now, to be honest.”

NBA Twitter, meanwhile, caught wind of an alleged multi-team trade that may or may not be coming in the next few weeks, and that, coupled with a photo James took at the Cleveland Cavaliers practice facility with Cavs rookie Denver Jones, was enough to fuel speculation that James could come back to Cleveland before he calls it a career.

Rival teams have begun to call the Lakers asking if LeBron James might become available on the trade market, per @WindhorstESPN (https://t.co/dncQRlip2k).



If LeBron doesn’t view Los Angeles’ roster as a true title contender, there could be some movement later this summer. pic.twitter.com/1oHL33Sf5B — Evan Sidery (@esidery) July 5, 2025

LeBron James ending his career in Cleveland would be a wonderful story. He's still an All-NBA player.



However…



Cavs would need to shed $20 million in salary IN ADDITION to matching his $52.6 million in a trade.



Gutting the roster for this version of LeBron isn't worth it. — Greg Swartz (@GregSwartzBR) July 2, 2025

LeBron James' social media posts this weekend have been stirring speculation about exactly where The King will be suiting up for his 23rd NBA season.



Cavs? Warriors? Mavericks?@FredKatz on the possible fits ⤵️https://t.co/HPsP3kRt4W pic.twitter.com/duxAuuETqJ — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 5, 2025

And every summer since it was built. I live here still and train every summer. Got damn yall bored man! Go get a plate of food somewhere and enjoy the 4th of July! — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 4, 2025

James, however, noticed the rumblings on social media and decided to weigh in by directly countering the narrative, writing underneath a picture of Jones and James, “And every summer since it was built. I live here still and train every summer. Got damn, y’all bored man! Go get a plate of food somewhere and enjoy the 4th of July!”

Although James’ comment is lighthearted and pokes fun at NBA fans who are perhaps a little too invested in generating content for the rumor mill, it’s perhaps an unavoidable side effect of his agent hinting to the organization that James wants pieces in place, but without the influence that he once wielded as the unquestioned centerpiece of the Lakers plans, it just makes fans think that James is contemplating an exit from a franchise that no longer serves him.

