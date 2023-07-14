Lebron James Presented An ESPY Award By Wife Savannah And Kids

The 2023 ESPY Awards (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Award) presented several noteworthy moments. One, featuring the family of LeBron James, brought laughs from the audience.

In the clip, James’ wife, Savannah, alongside their children, Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri, stands at the mic acknowledging her husband’s greatness before presenting “King James” with the ESPY for Best Record-Breaking Performance for overtaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer this past season.

As Savannah introduces LeBron, she says, “I think LeBron James is the baddest mother….” before her youngest child, Zhuri, taps her and says, “Mom!”

Zhuri had to keep Savannah James in check 😅 pic.twitter.com/RZPGl9UAtm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 13, 2023

Another memorable moment occurred when LeBron took the stage. With speculation that the NBA legend is retiring after the Los Angeles Lakers’ season-ending sweep to the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs, he let the sports world know that he will return for another season, ESPN reported.

“I don’t care how many more points I score or what I can or cannot do on the floor,” he said. “The real question for me is: Can I play without cheating this game? The day I can’t give everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.”

During the acceptance speech, he also showed the audience a rare vulnerable side.

“When the season ended, I said I wasn’t sure if I was going to keep playing,” he said. “And I know a lot of experts told you guys what I said, but I’m here now speaking for myself. In that moment, I’m asking myself if I can still play without cheating the game—can I give everything to the game still? The truth is, I’ve been asking myself this question at the end of the season for a couple years now. I just never openly talked about it.”

We look forward to seeing James continue his remarkable Hall of Fame career.

