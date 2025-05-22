Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Proud Buckeye LeBron James To Receive Honorary Degree From Ohio State University James will receive a Doctor of Public Service degree for his contributions on and off the court.







LeBron James, a native of Akron, Ohio, will receive an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree from Ohio State University, The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Congrats to Lebron James on earning an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree from Ohio State

Dr. Lebron James ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/cq91IlqqvQ — NATIONAL CHA❌PION Barstool Ohio State (@BarstoolOSU) May 20, 2025

According to notes from the May 21 meeting of Ohio State’s Board of Trustees: “Born in Akron, Ohio, LeBron Raymone James Sr. is a professional basketball player with a dedication to community engagement and improving the lives of children and families through education, opportunities, and community resources. Just as he’s elevated the game of basketball, LeBron has redefined philanthropy to create a revolutionary model for community building in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.”

James’ creation of the LeBron James Family Foundation in 2004 was also another reason the board considered him for his honor as was his “I PROMISE Program,” which gives more than 1,600 students and their families an avenue for success in and out of school.

“With his trail-blazing achievements in sports, business, and philanthropy, James has established himself as one of the most influential figures in the world,” the resolution reads.

James famously skipped college and declared for the NBA Draft in 2003 before the NBA made it a requirement for anyone who declares for the draft to attend at least one year in college.

The basketball legend has been a great supporter of Ohio State. He has an honorary locker in the men’s locker room and has gifted both the men’s and women’s basketball teams with customized sneakers. Value City Arena also has a wall that displays James’ sneakers that have been given to the program over the years.

RELATED CONTENT: The Enduring Fire: Revisiting Malcolm X’s Vision For Black Liberation On What Would Have Been His 100th Birthday