Sold-Out LeBron James Richard Mille Timepiece To Benefit LeBron James Family Foundation

After the debut of the collaborative luxury timepiece that LeBron James partnered with Richard Mille on, the proceeds from the limited edition watches (which sold out) are going to the athlete’s nonprofit organization, the LeBron James Family Foundation.

The foundation posted to its social media account announcing that it will benefit from the sale of the RM 65-01 Split-Seconds Chronograph LeBron James.

“Debuting a one-of-a-kind piece for a one-of-a-kind cause. 🙏🏾👑💚 @kingjames & @richardmille created one of the most intricate and complex automatic timepieces that’s rooted in legacy and purpose.”

“As part of (James’) lasting legacy, the Foundation has created a blueprint for community building from the ground up, supporting students and families with opportunities, education, and an all-encompassing ecosystem of resources that has inspired an entire generation to live out their dreams.”