July 4, 2025
Sold-Out LeBron James Richard Mille Timepiece To Benefit LeBron James Family Foundation
The RM 65-01 Split-Seconds Chronograph LeBron James only produced 150 and sold out within hours.
After the debut of the collaborative luxury timepiece that LeBron James partnered with Richard Mille on, the proceeds from the limited edition watches (which sold out) are going to the athlete’s nonprofit organization, the LeBron James Family Foundation.
The foundation posted to its social media account announcing that it will benefit from the sale of the RM 65-01 Split-Seconds Chronograph LeBron James.
“Debuting a one-of-a-kind piece for a one-of-a-kind cause. 🙏🏾👑💚 @kingjames & @richardmille created one of the most intricate and complex automatic timepieces that’s rooted in legacy and purpose.”
“As part of (James’) lasting legacy, the Foundation has created a blueprint for community building from the ground up, supporting students and families with opportunities, education, and an all-encompassing ecosystem of resources that has inspired an entire generation to live out their dreams.”
View this post on Instagram
The timepiece incorporates the Lakers’ signature color scheme and has a high price tag of $405,040. The LeBron series plays on the RM 65-01 timepiece made by Richard Mille, and LeBron’s signature is etched into the timepiece’s caseback.
AfroTech reported that all 150 watches sold out within hours after LeBron showed them off at Fanatics Fest in New York City.
The future NBA Hall of Famer is on his way to breaking another record as he is going into his 23rd NBA season. No one has ever played 23 years in the league. The Associated Press reported that LeBron opted into his $52.6 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2025-26 season. He is breaking a tie with former Toronto Raptors player, Vincent “Vince” Carter, who ended his career after playing for 22 seasons.
The 40-year-old billionaire averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists this past season. If he plays 50 games this upcoming season, he will break another record as he will surpass Boston Celtics legend Robert Parish in regular-season games played. Parish played in 1,611 regular-season games, and LeBron is currently at 1,562.
RELATED CONTENT: LeBron James And Kobe Bryant Autographed Patches Auction For $1.16M