LeBron James Collaborates With Richard Mille For Limited Edition Timepieces

Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James has collaborated with luxury timepiece maker Richard Mille on a watch that the basketball player brought out at Fanatics Fest in New York.

The basketball billionaire showed off the piece of jewelry to his more than 159 million followers on Instagram.

“Had to debut this special @richardmille piece we’ve been working on at Fanatics Fest for all y’all to see!! ✊🏾⌚️🔥 01/150!!! Thank you to the incredible team for the opportunity to bring this to life, the unbelievable details, storytelling, and purpose behind this watch. 🙏🏾👑”

According to The Robb Report, the watch is a limited edition as there were only 150 pieces created. The RM 65-01 Split-Seconds Chronograph LeBron James incorporates the Lakers’ signature color scheme and will set the buyer back $405,040. The LeBron series plays on the RM 65-01 timepiece made by Richard Mille. The NBA Hall of Famer’s signature is etched into the timepiece’s caseback.

GQ reported that this isn’t LeBron’s first timepiece collaboration. The entrepreneur connected with Audemars Piguet for an exclusive version of the Royal Oak Offshore.

Hodinkee listed the specifications of the luxury timepiece:

Brand: Richard Mille

Model: RM 65-01 Split-Seconds Chronograph

Diameter: 44.5mm x 49.94mm

Thickness: 16.1mm

Case Material: Black Carbon TPT and Yellow Quartz TPT

Dial Color: Skeletonized dial with green indices and LeBron James logo at 12 o’clock, purple, and yellow accents

Indexes: Printed and applied (outer track)

Lume: Hands, dial, indices

Water Resistance: 50m

Strap/Bracelet: Rubber textile strap

Caliber: RMAC4

Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds, date, split-seconds chronograph, function selector, rapid winding and variable-geometry rotor

Diameter: 31.78 x 29.98 mm

Thickness: 8.69 mm

Power Reserve: Around 60 hours (±10%) without chronograph running

Winding: Automatic

Frequency: 36,000 vph (5 Hz)

Jewels: 51

The Akron, Ohio, native was recently honored by Ohio State University with an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree.

