‘He’s A Good Man, Savannah’: LeBron James Promotes Wife’s Skincare Line On Instagram

LeBron James does not miss an opportunity t to give his wife her flowers.

The NBA star recently shouted his wife Savannah James out on Instagram to celebrate one of her newest business ventures, which appears to be the launch of a skincare line. King James posted a clip of the products from his wife’s line, labeled SJ Skincare. “UH-OH!!!!!! @mrs_savannahrj skincare line is in the works. Testing out the ingredients, products and all. Don’t hate if y’all see my face start shining and looking apart! It ain’t my fault, don’t blame me! Just simply 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 for the 👸🏾 and get on board the fresh face 🚂,” James wrote.

The products featured in LeBron’s post include a Daytime Moisture Veil, All Day Serum, and a Nighttime Moisture Veil.

“She has no idea I’m posting this cause she would actually kill me,” LeBron continued. “…But f it I’m excited for what’s to come for when she’s ready for y’all to join her journey!!! BEAUTIFUL, I JUST WANT YOU TO KNOW. YOU’RE MY FAVORITE GIRL!!”

Savannah is no stranger to the world of entrepreneurship and her business profile continues to grow. As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the Queen of the James family recently invested in LeBron’s Lobos Tequila brand, which launched in 2020 with her husband as an early backer.

In an interview with The Cut, Savannah detailed other business endeavors she has pursued throughout her career, including a juice shop in Miami, that she noted was her first business, and a few other investments in a Web 3 start-up called Lockerverse and a natural deodorant company called NEZ.

Clearly, Savannah still has the line under wraps, as she commented under her husband’s post with three shushing face emojis. Presently, there is no release date regarding the launch of SJ Skincare.

