Savannah James Is Too Busy 'Pouring Into My Boys' To Be An Influencer

LeBron James’ wife Savannah James is a celebrity in her own right. Fans praise the basketball wife anytime she chooses to step outside. But since LB’s inception into the NBA 20 years ago, Savannah has played more of a behind-the-scenes role rather than seeking her own level of fame away from her husband and family.

While slaying the May-June cover of The Cut, Savannah shared her readiness to build a brand for herself outside of being a loyal wife to an NBA star and dedicated mother of three. The Ohio native also explained why she chose to avoid the limelight.

“That time, to be honest, was spent pouring into my boys,” Savannah said.

“I just really wanted to enjoy being a mom and supporting my husband. I wasn’t super comfortable with putting myself out like that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mrs_savannahrj

Savannah and LeBron, who were high school sweethearts before tying the knot in 2013, have never had their names tied to any relationship or cheating scandals. Not that their marriage is completely perfect, but Savannah is just not the type to put her business out on public display.

“That is going to put you in a rabbit hole that you don’t want to be in,” Savannah said of avoiding gossip.

Now since stepping out alongside her husband more and even sharing glam shots on social media, Savannah has acquired her own fan club that she enjoys having.

“I could see it and I appreciate it,” Savannah said. “Everyone wants to see that people are interested in what they’re doing at the time. I just took it as it came.”

“Sometimes I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, a little bit much.’ But I get it and I’m cool with it,” she added. “I understood that maybe this is just where I’m at right now and this is my time to, I don’t know, be seen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mrs_savannahrj

Now the businesswoman is starting to enjoy the “new experiences” that come with the limelight she is receiving during her “intentional journey of being a better woman.”

“I’ve gone to therapy. Anything just to find out more about myself and the way that my brain functions in certain situations,” she said.

“I am a woman getting to a certain age and I need to be aging like the most amazing 19-whatever vintage wine on the market. I took a super-heavy intention with my health, moving my body, doing things that may sound weird, juicing for three months.”

“I went on a detox program. I enjoyed it,” she continued. “I felt like I was able to tap into meditation, and my mind was much clearer. I was able to make decisions that I feel like I might have been kind of wavering with had I not done it. It felt spiritual.”

RELATED CONTENT: LeBron James Fans Out Over Savannah James At Milan Fashion Week:’Get Your A** Home‘