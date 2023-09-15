Les Twins Defend Beyoncé At All Cost As Fan Throws Item On Stage

Beyonce’s longtime dancers got into formation to defend her during one of her latest shows. After a concertgoer threw an item onto the stage, the French dancing brothers known as Les Twins came to the rescue to confront the disgruntled attendee.

Video footage detailed the incident that occurred at one of the Los Angeles shows during The Renaissance World Tour. A Tiktoker, @travis_in_cali, went viral for his video of the ordeal.

One of the twin brothers immediately went to the area to snatch an object from a concertgoer’s hands to prevent another occurrence. His brother followed with backup. The twins also shared a few choice words at the disruptor for disrespecting Beyonce. The singer was performing her smash hit “Drunk in Love” and seemed unaffected by the potential harm as the show went on without further issue.

Les Twins, whose real names are Laurent and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois, are long-standing performers of Beyonce’s concert family. The talented duo first appeared as part of her concert in her Mrs. Carter World Tour in 2013. They have since evolved as a consistent element of her show, having their own set to show off their innovative skills during the singer’s costume changes. In addition to the tours themselves, the brothers have prospered in a career dancing for other artists at their shows or music videos, including Chris Brown and Missy Elliot.

This is not the first time the men have had Beyonce’s back while performing. They helped the megastar with a wardrobe malfunction at a show in Germany, BE covered back in June. Referring to her longtime dancers lovingly as her “first twins,” it is evident that the love is real between Beyonce and her concert crew.

