LeToya Luckett Is A Married Woman

Former Destiny’s Child member, LeToya Luckett is now a happily married woman after tying the knot with entrepreneur Taleo Coles late last month.

According to People, the 43-year-old singer is now married to Coles after a lavish wedding ceremony at the luxury Le Tesserae in Houston, Texas, on July 27.

Over two years ago, the couple met through a mutual friend before they started dating. On March 10, Coles asked for Luckett’s hand in marriage while they were in Sedona, Arizona.

The entertainer told the media outlet that she appreciates having someone who loves her and her children.

“Marriage was something we both wanted,” Luckett said. “It means everything to have a partner who loves me and my kids deeply. This love feels like rest.”

Among the 200 attendees of the wedding were family and friends including Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles; Toya Johnson; and Bun B–Wedding guests were supplied with Bun B’s Trill Burgers as they left.

“We started out with a guest count of 70 and that changed once we decided to wed in my hometown of Houston. We also knew with Taleo being the first grandchild of his family to get married, it would be tough to keep it at that number,” Luckett revealed. “While increasing the number, we still wanted it to feel intimate and cozy and I think we accomplished that with the layout and decor.”

Grammy-winning producer Bryan Michael Cox served as a DJ, along with DJ E Clazz and the couple’s first dance was to Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn’s duet, “If This World Were Mine.”

Luckett, known for her vocal prowess and acting chops, also showed off her poetic skills in an Instagram post acknowledging her new husband.

“✨Mrs. Coles✨

July 27, 2024

📍Houston, TX

I married the love of my life.

Taleo,

My love

My answered prayer

My great Hope realized

I adore you.

I feel divinely connected to you.

I love you with my whole heart

This love feels like rest.

I can finally exhale.

God , I thank you.

U heard me.

You kept your promise.

You restored.”

