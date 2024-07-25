News by Stacy Jackson U.S. Postal Workers Demand Answers After Chicago Letter Carrier Was Gunned Down On Duty Postal workers are calling for legislative action to reinstate postal police following the killing of their fellow Chicago letter carrier, Octavia Redmond.









Postal workers converged in Chicago on Juy 22 to demand justice for Octavia Redmond, a letter carrier killed while on duty in the West Pullman neighborhood last week.

Redmond was gunned down on July 19 while delivering mail in a neighborhood located on the far south side of the city. According to The Chicago Sun-Times, Chicago police said surveillance footage revealed an unknown man dressed in all-black clothing pulled up on the 48-year-old grandmother and allegedly shot her several times before he fled the scene. Although officials haven’t released a motive connected to the incident, officials confirmed the woman had taken 26 shots to her body and seven shell cases were found located close to the victim. Fox 32 reported that the vehicle believed to be used in the murder of the letter carrier was discovered torched on Saturday on Chicago’s South Side.

The unidentified shooter reportedly targeted the woman, who colleagues said was a “nurturing mother and grandmother.” Union steward Adriane Frazier said that Redmond’s husband, who is also a letter carrier, “has lost the love of his life,” in an area in which other letter carriers have complained about assaults.

Chicago postal workers gathered to demand answers and address the growing concerns regarding protection for postal workers.

“Unfortunately, one of ours will not be going home,” said Elise Foster, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) Branch 11. “We need answers.”

The incident has prompted union representatives to call for legislative action to enhance protections for postal employees. A proposed Protect Our Letter Carriers Act aims to address these concerns in an effort to deter such crimes. “In honor of Sister Redmond, we urge Congress to swiftly pass this bill,” stated NALC president, Brian L. Renfroe. “She was a public servant doing her job when her life and future were stolen from her.”

The investigation is ongoing and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward up to $250,000 for information related to Redmond’s case.

WANTED: We are offering up to a $250,000 reward for information leading to the arrest & conviction of suspect(s) involved in the homicide of letter carrier Octavia Redmond near 12156 S Harvard Ave. in Chicago, IL on July 19, 2024. @USPIS_CHIhttps://t.co/8xnf2HXqgt pic.twitter.com/9MOcQa3Jw4 — US Postal Inspection Service – Headquarters (@USPISpressroom) July 24, 2024

RELATED CONTENT: North Carolina Postal Worker’s Family Thinks She Died From Intense Heat In Mail Truck