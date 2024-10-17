News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Level 3 Travel Advisory Issued For Egypt Due To Increased Risk Of Terrorism An increased risk of terrorism has led to a "Level 3" travel advisory to Egypt.







The U.S. Department of State issued a “Level 3” travel advisory to Egypt on Tuesday due to an increased risk of terrorism that has struck the country.

The advisory warns U.S. tourists from traveling to Egypt due to terrorism as well as the U.S. embassy’s limited ability to help dual U.S./Egyptian citizens who are arrested or detained in the country, Mass Live reports. U.S. travelers were explicitly advised to avoid touring the Northern and Middle Sinai Peninsula or the Western Desert due to terrorism risks, as well as Egyptian border areas as they are active military zones.

“The U.S. Embassy may have a limited ability to provide consular services to dual U.S.-Egyptian citizens,“ the advisory reads. ”Egyptian law considers dual citizens to be Egyptian citizens.”

The advisory cites how “extremists continue to express interest in plotting attacks in Egypt against religious sites, government entities, and diplomatic facilities.”

Tourist areas are typically the most vulnerable to terrorist attacks as terrorists are known to target highly visited sites like transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, western businesses, restaurants, resorts, and local government facilities.

“While Egyptian authorities largely conduct effective security oversight, terrorists may attack with little or no warning and have targeted,” the advisory states. “Local law prohibits protesting or demonstrating without a permit. Being near anti-government protests can draw scrutiny from Egyptian police and security forces. U.S. citizens have been detained for participating in protests and for posting content on social media perceived as critical of Egypt or its allies.”

Egypt is one of Africa’s premier travel destinations, known for the Pyramids of Giza, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Visitors are also drawn to the ancient monuments along the fertile Nile River Valley, such as the Great Sphinx, Luxor’s hieroglyph-covered Karnak Temple, and the Valley of the Kings tombs. In the capital, Cairo, you’ll find Ottoman landmarks like the Muhammad Ali Mosque and the Egyptian Museum, which houses an impressive collection of antiquities.

For those continuing with their travel plans to Egypt, the Department of State issued a list of precautions to take:

Visit the DOS website for Travel to High-Risk Areas.

Keep travel documents up to date and easily accessible.

Make contingency plans to leave the country that do not rely on U.S. government assistance.

Review local laws and conditions before traveling.

Avoid demonstrations and crowds.

Stay alert in locations frequented by Westerners.

Obtain comprehensive medical insurance that includes medical evacuation.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

Follow the Department of State on Facebook and X/Twitter.

Review the Country Security Report for Egypt.

Visit the CDC page for the latest Travel Health Information related to your travel.

Prepare a contingency plan for emergencies. Review the Traveler’s Checklist.

