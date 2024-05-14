Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Metro Boomin Makes History As First Producer To Perform At Egypt’s Great Pyramids Metro Boomin took his drums to Egypt where he made history as the first producer to perform at the Great Pyramids.









Metro Boomin took his drums to Egypt, where he made history as the first producer to perform at the Great Pyramids.

The “Superhero” hitmaker was the first hip-hop producer to perform for a crowd of thousands at the Great Pyramids complex in Giza, Egypt, on April 30, Complex reports. Metro performed a set list of his popular tracks on a stage near the Great Pyramid, the Pyramids of Khafre and Menkaure, and the Great Sphinx.

The St. Louis native shared a few photos he took in front of the only wonder of the ancient world that has survived to the present day.

The Billboard Music Award-winning producer teamed up with Billboard Arabia for the Egypt visit, which included a meeting with officials at the royal Abdeen Palace in Cairo and a performance at the Great Pyramids.

“From Missouri to the Middle East, Metro Boomin’s music transcends borders and generations — Billboard Arabia sits down with Metro Boomin at the Great Pyramids of Giza, to discuss his experience in the Middle East, his chart topping, collaborative albums with Future, “We Don’t Trust You” and “We Still Don’t Trust You,” Billboard Arabia captioned an Instagram post.

Metro announced the show in a tweet sent out early last month. The announcement comes amid Metro’s high-profile feud with rapper Drake. The “Like That” producer was called out on Drake’s diss track “Push Ups” when the Toronto emcee told the producer to “shut your ho* a** up and make some drums.”

When announcing his show in Egypt, Metro focused on “other news” rather than the rap beef.

In other news I’m doing a show at the Pyramids in Giza 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/urgf9BgH1x — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) April 2, 2024

Metro Boomin joins a small group of artists to perform at the Great Pyramids, including Grateful Dead’s 1978 three-gig series, later released as the live album “Rocking the Cradle: Egypt 1978,” and Shakira’s 2007 show for 100,000 fans. Rapper Travis Scott attempted to book a show at the pyramids last year but had it canceled due to “complex production issues,” Live Nation said at the time.

