Levi’s Bags $5M In Media Impact Value After Beyoncé Campaign

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter-inspired Levi’s commercial helped the legendary brand reach $5 million in Media Impact Value (MIV).

Amid the recent release of Queen Bey’s reimagined “Launderette” commercial and her three promotional posts on Instagram, Levi’s received $5 million in MIV over 48 hours with $1.3 million coming from Beyoncé’s first two Instagram posts, WWD reports. The partnership was seamless following the singer’s Post Malone-assisted country track “Levii’s Jeans” which she featured on her platinum-selling country album debut “Cowboy Carter.”

The advertisement, released on Sept. 30, features Beyoncé confidently walking into a laundromat dressed in Levi’s denim and a white t-shirt. She then removes her jeans and tosses them into the washer, all while her song “Levii’s Jeans” plays in the background.

“My song ‘Levii’s Jeans’ celebrates what I believe is the ultimate Americana uniform — something we all wear with pride,” Beyoncé said.

“I am honored to work with Levi’s to create quintessential American iconography. Denim on denim has often been seen through a male lens, so this reimagining campaign, which celebrates the iconic female perspective, is important to me. I look forward to exploring innovative ways for our visions to align in empowering women and honoring their strength,” she said.

She followed up the commercial with an Instagram slide that gave a close-up of her Levi’s fit.

“Give you these Blues, it’s in my Genes,” she captioned the post.

Kenny Mitchell, chief marketing officer at Levi Strauss & Co., knew the company could push the brand even further by partnering with Beyoncé after she released her country album with the “Levii’s Jeans” song included.

“Once that album came out, it was obviously a moment where we said, ‘Hey, maybe we can start to have some conversations about whether a deeper partnership makes sense,’” Mitchell told The New York Times.

“What this partnership does is just furthers us into being relevant,” Michelle Gass, CEO of Levi’s, added. “I think this is the biggest one we’ve ever done.”

The Beyoncé campaign seeks to increase Levi’s visibility among women, who currently represent one-third of its customer base. With the help of the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer, the company aims to raise this figure to 50%.

“Not only did it modernize it, and it’s Beyoncé and all of the goodness that comes from that, but I think, importantly, it really does put a female lens on this approach on the campaign, and that squarely fits into one of our key strategies: winning with women,” Gass said.

