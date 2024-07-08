“That’s the longest stint that I’ve not had a win, 945 days, and a lot of emotion has accumulated over that time,” Hamilton said. “So this one feels like it could be one of the most special ones for me … if not the most special one.”

At least Hamilton was able to win again before leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari. Earlier this year, he announced that he is leaving Mercedes after the 2024 season, after being with them for over a decade. The Associated Press reported that last year, Hamilton finalized a two-year contract extension with Mercedes. The company stated that the race car driver activated a clause in his contract that allowed him the opportunity to sign with Ferrari.