Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Race Car Driver Lewis Hamilton Gets Emotional After Ending 945-Day Winless Streak 'When I came across that line, something released in me that I guess I've been holding on to for a long time. It was the most emotional end to a win that I've ever experienced.'









It’s been almost three years since Lewis Hamilton won a race, 945 days to be exact. He has broken that streak and was moved to tears when he won the Formula One British Grand Prix.

According to ESPN, Hamilton explained why it was an emotional win for him as his last victory occurred at the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

STILL WE RISE 🍾🍾🏆🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/6EtGCDGjAr — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 7, 2024



“When I came across that line, something released in me that I guess I’ve been holding on to for a long time. It was the most emotional end to a win that I’ve ever experienced. I’ve always wondered why I never cry, and I always thought I guess it doesn’t happen to me, but it hit me hard this time.”

He stated that he had thoughts of quitting and pondered if he was good enough to continue.

“I think after such a difficult year in 2021, we just tried to continue to come back, but also, we as a team have had a really difficult time, and there were just so many thoughts and so many doubts in my mind along the way, to the point of, at times wanting to not continue. So to arrive and to continue to get up and to continue to try and to finally succeed is honestly the greatest feeling I can remember having.”

“That’s the longest stint that I’ve not had a win, 945 days, and a lot of emotion has accumulated over that time,” Hamilton said. “So this one feels like it could be one of the most special ones for me … if not the most special one.” At least Hamilton was able to win again before leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari. Earlier this year, he announced that he is leaving Mercedes after the 2024 season, after being with them for over a decade. The Associated Press reported that last year, Hamilton finalized a two-year contract extension with Mercedes. The company stated that the race car driver activated a clause in his contract that allowed him the opportunity to sign with Ferrari.

