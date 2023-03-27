‘Life Is A Precious Gift’: Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Celebrates 25th Birthday After Near-Fatal Injury

Damar Hamlin is celebrating a new year of life and we love to see it.

The Buffalo Bills safety is relishing life after a near fatal injury during a January regular season game almost sidelined him for good.

“Life is a precious gift. it’s a blessing to see another birthday. I can’t begin to explain the feelings,” the athlete wrote on Instagram, alongside a slideshow of personal photos, two days ago. “(And) even if I could, you probably still wouldn’t know the half.. But ima enjoy this one a lil extra today!” He continued, “I know my purpose of why I’m here & I’m aligned focused & only answering to my higher calling. Thank-You To All For Every B-Day Wish!”

Hamlin was in critical condition earlier this year after having made a hit in the first quarter of Monday Night Football in Cincinnati against the Bengals. “His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment,” the Bills said at the time, referring to the University of Cincinnati’s Level 1 trauma center.

An outpouring of support and prayers flooded social media and both teams concluded that the game be postponed to allow players to recover from seeing the traumatic event. After six days at the University of Cincinnati Health Center, Hamlin was on a plane back to New York to continue his recovery.

“Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart,” Hamlin said in a tweet at the time. “Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling.” At the time, Hamlin was raising funds for a charitable organization and toy drive he started after college in his hometown of Pittsburgh, with hopes of raising $2,500 for the holidays.

The donations topped $3 million following his injury.

We’re happy to see Damar Hamlin alive, healthy, and thriving.