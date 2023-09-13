A$AP Relli Files Lawsuit Against A$AP Rocky and Attorney for Defamation

There is ongoing strife within the Harlem-bred A$AP Mob collective. According to TMZ, a defamation lawsuit has been filed against hip-hop recording artist A$AP Rocky and his attorney, Joe Tacopina.

The suit was brought by a former friend of the rapper, who was a part of the A$AP Mob collective, A$AP Relli (real name Terell Ephron). It’s based on comments and statements that Relli said that Tacopina told media outlets about an incident in 2021 when Rocky was accused of shooting Relli.

Relli alleges that Rocky’s attorney has labeled him a liar, a money grabber, and an extortionist. The former friend feels that this was done at the direction of Rocky. In the legal paperwork, he stated that Tacopina told TMZ and other outlets that “Rocky didn’t commit a crime. It was an extortion attempt by a former associate, who threatened to make false, criminal accusations if Rocky didn’t pay him.”

The rapper also states that he has received numerous death threats and has been ridiculed for the alleged attack on him. He is seeking unspecified damages. Tacopina gave a statement to the media outlet.