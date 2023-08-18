‘Who Am I?’ Beenie Man Does Impromptu Performance For Grounded Airplane Passengers

Who got the keys to the airplane? He may not have had the keys, but he had the attention of fellow passengers on a flight. Dancehall recording artist Beenie Man led a group of passengers in song when he interacted with them while on a stop-over flight in the Bahamas.

A video captured the moment some lucky fans witnessed and joined in on the fun. As the artist stands in the aisle, he talks with the passengers. In a display of his performing prowess, he starts to sing the intro to one of his most popular songs, “Romie.”

“Oh nah nah nah…” he sings as the passengers answer back by singing along. He then transitions to another favorite hit song, “Who Am I? (Sim Simma).”

“Sim Simma, who’s got the keys to my bimma?” As the crowd joins him in song, he asks, “Who am I? as he struts off and heads back to what we can assume is first class.

The song “Romie” was released in 1996 and featured on the album “Maestro.” Radio Jamaica News also reported that his next project had the song “Who Am I? (Sim Simma).” That was released on his eighth studio album, Many Moods of Moses, on Dec. 9, 1997. The album was nominated for a Grammy and ended up as a top 10 song on the US Billboard Hot Rap Singles Chart when it reached No. 6. It also hit No. 15 on the Hot R&B Singles Chart.

Beenie Man has an upcoming album named “Simma” being released later this month on Aug. 31. This will be his first release in over seven years. The last project he dropped was “Unstoppable,” which was released to the masses in 2016.