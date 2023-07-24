BJ Pearson, VP Of Block Restaurant & Garden Theater, Is Charting A New Path In Detroit’s Hospitality Industry

Some people have the formula for success, and BJ Pearson is one of them.

According to the Michigan Chronicle, the vice president of operations for the Garden Theater & Block Restaurant is reinvigorating the hospitality industry in Detroit and helping the Block Restaurant thrive under his leadership.

Due to his dedication to the city of Detroit, Pearson has helped businesses grow and assisted people to gain employment and opportunities in the community.

“As vice president of the Block Restaurant & Garden Theater, and with a focus on benefiting the city of Detroit as a whole, my overall goals revolve around creating a thriving event venue and a successful restaurant contributing to the local economy and fostering community engagement. In my role, I strive to establish the Block Restaurant & Garden Theater as a premier destination known for its exceptional service, versatility, and unique ambiance,” Pearson told the Chronicle. “By providing top-notch event planning and execution and customer services, I aim to attract a wide range of clients, including corporate events, weddings, conferences, and community gatherings.”

He said he works closely with his team to ensure his success and promotes the area among residents and visitors so everyone wins with the experience. That helps every business associated with the scope of this destination, “including hotels, catering services, transportation providers, and more.”

“Representation matters,” he said. “Seeing individuals from marginalized communities in positions of leadership can be empowering and inspiring for others who identify with those communities. It sends a message that success and achievement are attainable regardless of one’s background. As a Black man in a leadership role, you become a role model, giving hope to aspiring individuals and reinforcing the idea that they too can achieve their goals.”

His mindset and business acumen have made his leadership effectiv. The area continues to grow, giving the Motor City greater hope for the future.