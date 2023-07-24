Diddy Donates Largest Donation Of $150K To DJ Khaled’s ‘We The Best Foundation’

After hosting a charity event at the Miami Beach Golf Club on July 20, DJ Khaled received a six-figure donation from a big name – the largest ever given to his organization.

Recently DJ Khaled hosted his organization, We the Best Foundation’s, first-ever golf tournament. After making news that he gave $20,000 to Fore Life, a not-for-profit organization that empowers youth through golf, Diddy made an even bigger donation to Khaled’s organization.

Khaled took to his Instagram to announce Diddy had gone deep into his bank account and given $150,000 to the We the Best Foundation.

“Donation alert! That’s right, Sean Combs, Puff Daddy, Diddy, donated $150,000 to We the Best Foundation. Biggest donation alert. Let’s go!

“Bless up, my brother. Family for life. Sean Combs, Puff Daddy, Diddy, he came in right there with the biggest donation for the foundation — We the Best Foundation — from Sean Combs Foundation. Diddy, we appreciate you. Thank you for this. Kids are gonna love it. The young world’s gonna love it. The community’s gonna love it. You always do this. You did this now. You’ve been doing this forever, for decades, and we appreciate you for all the supporting and helping everybody. We love you.”

Notable people who appeared at the tournament included Diddy, 2Chainz, Offset, Quavo, Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell, Fat Joe, and Timbaland. Athletes, including Hassan Whiteside, Jorge Posada, Brooks Koepka, and Odell Beckham Jr., also made their way to the Miami Beach Golf Club.

Khaled’s We The Best Foundation is listed as a 501c3 organization dedicated to “enriching the lives of the next generation – from childhood to adulthood,” according to the website. They give out academic scholarships, have a music program, and offer after-school programming for the youth in the Miami-Dade County area.