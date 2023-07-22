DJ Khaled Donates $20K to Children’s Charity Through Celebrity Golf Tournament

Miami-based celebrity DJ Khaled’s charitable arm has extended again.

According to Local 10 News, the “We the Best” music producer was at the Miami Beach Golf Club on July 20, 2023, at a celebrity golf tournament to mingle and play on the green with other celebrities and esteemed individuals. While there, the man born Khaled Mohammed Khaled gave back to the community through his charitable organization We The Best Foundation, donating $20,000.

The donation was given to Fore Life, a not-for-profit organization that empowers youth through golf.

Khaled was there with many other celebrities who came through to show support. Diddy, 2Chainz, Offset, Quavo, and Timbaland were among the recording artists that made an appearance. Athletes including Hassan Whiteside, Jorge Posada, Brooks Koepka, and Odell Beckham Jr. also made their way to the Miami Beach Golf Club.

Fat Joe, a good friend of DJ Khaled’s, had some words to say about the event and his buddy.

“We have never seen so many people of color at a golf course,” the Bronx native said. “Whoever you name came out, and that’s because Khaled preaches positivity in whatever he does.”

“We’re bringing awareness to golf and having so much fun. This is something we’re going to do every year in Miami,” he continued. “Golf is bringing us all together to represent the young world, but what’s really bringing us out here is unity.”

Even Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell, one of the first recording artists to come out of the Miami area, came through to support the DJ and his efforts. “I’m out here for DJ Khaled,” Campbell said. “He’s a community-oriented guy, and he’s always been giving back. People just don’t know.”

Learn more about the We The Best Foundation Golf Classic by visiting its website.