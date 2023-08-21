Irv Gotti Alludes To Jay-Z Not Needing Damon Dash To Become Successful

Murder Inc. CEO Irv “Gotti” Lorenzo appeared on Revolt’s “Drink Champs” again and raised eyebrows once more when he commented on Damon Dash’s role in the highly successful record label Roc-A-Fella Records.

Gotti is no stranger to controversy. His last appearance on the popular podcast created more tension between him and his former artist Ashanti when he claimed that a hit song she wrote, “Happy,” was done after the two were intimate.

According to HipHopDX, this time, Gotti injected his belief that Jay-Z would have been successful without Roc-A-Fella Records’ founders Dash and Kareem “Biggs” Burke. Dame recently revealed that the dissolution of the famed Roc-A-Fella Records label was due, in part, to the romance he had with deceased R&B singer Aaliyah, and it was alleged that both men were attracted to the late singer. Both were alleged to have made advances, and eventually, Dame was the victor in that campaign.

Yet, Gotti wasn’t trying to hear about that theory that Dame shared.

N.O.R.E., one of the hosts of “Drink Champs,” asked Gotti if he knew that there was a rumor that Dame was removed from the exhibit featuring the works of Jay-Z at the Brooklyn Public Library, The Book of HOV.

Gotti said: “I don’t know, I ain’t see it … Probably. I don’t think Jay likes Dame.”

He then spoke about the Brooklyn rapper not needing Dame or anyone to be the successful artist he became.

“Jay didn’t need nobody,” Irv said. “[Dame] started Roc-A-Fella with Jay and Biggs, so he should get credited. [But] I’m saying the making of the records — I don’t know what you want me to say. Jay didn’t need nobody.”

He emphasized that Jay crafted his own songs, picked his tracks, and did the things that made him a prolific recording artist.

“Jay was picking the beats, Jay was rapping over the beats, Jay was making things — it was all Hov! Dame was along for the ride. It was a great ride.”

Although Dame and Jay aren’t seeing eye-to-eye these days, many people feel that Dame was very instrumental in the success of Jay-Z and Roc-A-Fella Records.