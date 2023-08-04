Kevin Johnson's 'Fixins Soul Kitchen' Is Headed To Detroit

Former NBA player and former mayor of Sacramento, California, Kevin Johnson, has a restaurant opening in Detroit.

According to Detroit Metro Times, a new soul food eatery is heading to downtown Detroit. Johnson, a former Phoenix Suns point guard, will open his restaurant, Fixins Soul Kitchen, at 1435 Randolph Street. There are already locations in Sacramento, Los Angeles, and Tulsa.

The restaurant will be the biggest one Johnson has opened at 8,400 square feet. The eatery will be able to accommodate 325 people. This Michigan location will be the fourth launch since it opened in 2019.

The Michigan Chronicle reported that the soul food restaurant will be in Detroit’s Paradise Valley. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan; Detroit City Councilperson for District 5, Mary Sheffield; actor and Senate-hopeful Hill Harper; radio host Angela Yee; and landlord Rainy Hamilton Jr. joined the former basketball player at the press conference announcing the newest location.

“When I think about Detroit, I had to first pay homage to the black soul food restaurants that were here before us and are still here,” said Johnson. “The reason I chose Paradise Valley was the rich history. Jazz, lounges, restaurants, and vitality. You have all of this, and it is beyond incredible. It was like the soul of Detroit right here in Paradise Valley.”

Harper added, “When I think about the power of small businesses and communities, this (Fixins) is exactly what we need.”

Yee said, “It’s wonderful to see Kevin Johnson, who’s had such a successful career in the NBA and as the Mayor of Sacramento, invest in historically Black communities, such as bringing Fixins to Paradise Valley.”

Before settling in at the Paradise Valley location, Johnson admitted to viewing other potential areas, including communities like Corktown and Eastern Market. Yet, this location may suit the community and the restaurant the best.

“We found a killer space located in a historically important Black business neighborhood owned by a Black businessman whose family has deep roots in Detroit. We also know that Detroit is the only U.S. city with all four major sports teams playing in arenas and stadiums in its downtown,” Johnson said. “Add to that the rich history with Motown and the auto industry, and it only made sense for Detroit to be our next city.”

Although no opening date has been mentioned, Johnson wants to have the latest location up and running by mid-December of 2023 or at the beginning of 2024.