Hip-Hop Pioneer DJ Kool Herc To Speak at The Kennedy Center

Although the official birthday of what is considered the birth of hip-hop has passed, the celebration continues.

The person who is called the father of hip-hop, DJ Kool Herc (born Clive Campbell), and the woman with the title of First Lady of hip-hop, Cindy Campbell, his sister, will be making an appearance in Washington, D.C., at the end of the month for a panel discussion.

From its Culture Talks series, The Kennedy Center will present the discussion, “From 1520 Sedgwick Avenue to the World—A Fireside Chat with DJ Kool Herc and Cindy Campbell,” on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

The brother and sister will discuss how one party at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx on the night of Aug. 11, 1973, helped spawn a movement and culture of the art form we’ve known as hip-hop. The talk will be moderated by Grammy-nominated producer 9th Wonder, a DJ, college lecturer, music executive, social activist, and Kennedy Center Hip Hop Culture Council Member.

The Campbells will talk about the origins of hip-hop and the cultural movement that has changed the world as it has become a multibillion-dollar industry.

Earlier this year, on May 3, 2023, Herc was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the Musical Influence Award category.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced the fall programming for its 2023–2024 Hip Hop season, which includes celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

“I am excited to kick off our year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop this fall. Through these programs, we express our gratitude for the legendary icons who have paved the way, uplift the multi-hyphenates who are shaping our present, and set our sights on the future generations that will usher us into the next 50 years,” said Simone Eccleston, director of Hip Hop Culture and Contemporary Music, in a written statement. “I hope you’ll join us in celebrating the Culture and its golden anniversary!”

Members of the hip-hop community who are expected to participate in various programs and discussions this fall season include Lupe Fiasco, T3 of Slum Village, Rapsody, D-Nice, Wale, Clipse, Grandmaster Flash, and Black Thought, to name a few.

The next series that appears on the calendar is the “Hometown Heroes, Global Icons” on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, “Sound Architects: A Producer Conversation with Timbaland.”

