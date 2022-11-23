‘Like So, Like That’: Black Cookbooks To Add A Touch of Comfort To Your Holiday Meals

For Black folk, cooking is a love language and a deliciously soulful tribute to those who came before us. Today, families continue to bond, creating culture and history in the kitchen while documenting recipes.

The spirit of the holidays is all around us, but there is no excuse to show up to the table empty-handed.

Here is a list of cookbooks by Black chefs that will have you racing to your kitchens, thanks to Amazon.

Cooking from the Spirit: Easy, Delicious, and Joyful Plant-Based Inspirations

New York Times bestselling author Tabitha Brown, presents her first cook book, just in time to whip up delicious vegan dishes for Thanksgiving. Brown offers flexible, creative, and encouraging gluten-free recipes especially for those who say “I’ve never eaten vegan before” but are eager to indulge in plant-based eating.

With 80 recipes, Cooking from the Spirit brings you Brown’s Yam Halves Topped with Maple-Cinnamon Pecan Glaze, Stuffed Avocado, Jackfruit Pot Roast, Crab-less Cakes with Spicy Tartar Sauce, Who Made the Potato Salad?, Strawberry Cheesecake Cups, and more. “Like so, like that!,” as Brown would say.

She also shares personal stories and inspirational “Tabisms” to spread some joy.

“Honey, now let’s go on and get to cooking from the spirit. Yes? Very good!”

Trap Kitchen: Mac N’ All Over The World: Bangin’ Mac N’ Cheese Recipes from Around the World

Compton gang members turned chef phenoms Malachi “Spank” Jenkins and Roberto “News” Smith at Trap Kitchen leveraged the power of monetization, social media, and soul food to change the paths of their lives.

Three years after the release of their first cookbook, Trap Kitchen: Bangin’ Recipes From Compton, the duo are now serving the soul of macaroni and cheese with a regional spin. With a foreword from Snoop Dogg, this bangin’ collection of 50 delicious, worldwide mac n’ cheese recipes features Hawaiian Pineapple Chicken Mac, Jamaican Jerk Mac, Vegetarian Mac with Soy Chorizo, Chinese Sparerib Mac, and more.

BLACK ENTERPRISE featured their unique story here.

Eat Plants, B*tch: 91 Vegan Recipes That Will Blow Your Meat-Loving Mind

From the Slutty Vegan herself, this collection of 91 delicious, guilt-free, plant-based recipes features mouth-watering photographs and easy-to-follow instructions. Aisha “Pinky” Cole, BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s 2022 40 Under 40 honoree, is spreading her love for vegan comfort food through her cookbook and ambitious Slutty Vegan expansions.

From Avocado Egg Rolls to her Black Pea Cauliflower Po’​Boy or Oyster Mushroom Parm, Eat Plants, B*tch! is a celebration of Cole’s creative efforts and belief that vegan food is accessible.

Marvel’s Black Panther: The Official Wakanda Cookbook

Malawian-American chef, writer, and entrepreneur, Nyanyika Banda, brings you the perfect companion to any Black Panther collection ahead of the highly-applauded Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

With 70+ African cuisine-inspired recipes, The Official Wakanda Cookbook invites seasoned chefs and beginners alike to add a touch of royalty to the kitchen. Eat like King T’Challa and the Wakandan envoy with accessible, fun recipes like Roasted Chambo, Braised Oxtail and Dumplings, and Glazed Road Runner Wings.

The cookbook’s stunning full-color food photography isn’t meant to discourage you, but to propel you on a nostalgic journey of over fifty years of Black Panther comics.

My America: Recipes from a Young Black Chef: A Cookbook

In his first cookbook, James Beard Award-winning chef, author, and Bronx, NY native Kwame Onwuachi showed the true diversity of his American food. He leans on his own travels and family history, spanning Nigeria to the Caribbean, the South to the Bronx, and beyond to serve more than 125 recipes.

From Nigerian Jollof, Puerto Rican Red Bean Sofrito, and Trinidadian Channa (Chickpea) Curry to Jambalaya, Baby Back Ribs, and Red Velvet Cake, My America invites you to a global celebration.

Justice of the Pies: Sweet and Savory Pies, Quiches, and Tarts Plus Inspirational Stories from Exceptional People: A Baking Book

Maya-Camille Broussard, chef-owner of Chicago-based Justice of the Pies, and star of Netflix’s Bake Squad, creates mouthwatering decadences with a social mission. Her cookbook tells the stories of luminaries who strive for social justice and equity, and shares recipes they’ve inspired.

With more than 85 recipes for sweet and savory pies, and everything in between, Broussard’s book also includes her famous Salted Caramel Peach Pie and Brandied Banana Butterscotch Pie, as well as hearty renditions like the Fig + Pig Quiche and Roasted Brussels Sprouts + Cherry Tart.