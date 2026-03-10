Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Lil Baby Plans To Buy Homes In Old Atlanta Stomping Grounds To Protect It From Gentrification Lil Baby shared his mission to take back his old neighborhood from developers.







Lil Baby is launching his own crusade against gentrification by buying up all the properties in his old Atlanta neighborhood, including his old home.

He showed his old stomping grounds to his two young sons, Jason and Loyal, as covered in a Youtube vlog. Oakland City Homes, a multi-family unit in Southwest Atlanta, has a special meaning to the Grammy-winning rapper, who hopes to maintain the neighborhood for the next generation of Atlanta leaders.

“I made history in this same exact spot and now I’m making history again,” he said of his latest property purchase.

Lil Baby decided to venture in this communal real estate after finding out developers’ plans to remodel the neighborhood. However, Lil Baby hopes to take on his own renovations, providing updated furnishings for future residents.

“I’m buying it for my son,” he continued. “See, they trying to take our neighborhood and I gotta put my foot down.”

He noted that while he plans to rent the property out, he intends to keep ownership in the hands of natives.

“I done did too much in, for, and around the hood,” he continued.

For the 31-year-old, his real estate purchases go toward a a greater mission. “I ain’t just like, ‘Ah, it’s like a strategy to me buying a house.’ I’m buying all the houses, all the properties that I used to hustle in front of,” he said.

Growing up in the area had its rougher moments, making these newly-acquired homes represent how far he has come. “These be like my investments but they’re also more sentimental value pieces,” Lil’ Baby explained.

The property plans also help Lil Baby do his part to mitigate gentrification. The issue has greatly contributed to a housing affordability crisis in Atlanta. While local leaders also implemented new policies and programs to help native “ATL-iens” stay in their homegrown communities, even rappers have taken part in this mission to keep Atlanta’s magic.

Lil Baby’s philanthropy extends beyond combating gentrification. According to TheGrio, the rapper has launched scholarships, back-to-school drives, and more to help local youth chase their own professional hustles.

