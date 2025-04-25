Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Lil Durk Converted 13 Inmates To Islam While Incarcerated: ‘He In There Converting’ While incarcerated, Lil Durk is staying rooted in his faith by guiding fellow inmates on their journey to Islam.







Lil Durk is staying grounded in his faith while awaiting trial from behind bars and using his time to help fellow inmates convert to Islam.

The Chicago Drill rapper’s father, Dontay Banks, made a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club where he shared how his son is making a positive impact on those around him during his time in prison.

“What Allah is doing for us right now, building us to be a better man, is greater than what they trying to do to us and trying to tear us down,” Banks said. “[Durk] was telling me that when he came in, there was, like, four Muslims on the block. He said now it’s 17 Muslims on the block, so he in there converting.”

It’s a way to stay positive and focused on a light at the end of an uncertain tunnel, Banks explained.

“As a human, you sitting in there looking at four walls … it’s gonna have this effect on you but you know you always bounce back, you always look at the greater picture,” he said.

Lil Durk, real name Durk Devontay Banks, is awaiting trial in a murder-for-hire case stemming from an alleged 2022 plot against rapper Quando Rondo, which ultimately resulted in the death of Rondo’s cousin, Saviay’a Robinson (aka Lil Pab). The attack was reportedly to avenge the 2020 death of Lil Durk’s artist King Von.

Durk has pleaded not guilty, and his legal team is pushing for the case to be dismissed, arguing that the grand jury was misled by false information sourced from YouTube fan pages. However, if convicted, Durk could face a life sentence in federal prison.

His trial was postponed in January and scheduled to begin on October 17. The delay followed an unsealing of a 2024 FBI affidavit, which accuses Durk of being involved in a second murder-for-hire plot that he hasn’t been charged for.

The affidavit references text messages and social media posts between two individuals discussing a payment from the rapper for the 2022 killing of Stephon Mack, a 24-year-old believed to be a Gangster Disciples leader, a group Lil Durk allegedly suspects was behind the 2021 murder of his brother, Dontay Banks.

