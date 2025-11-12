Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Lil’ Kim Pops Out At Brooklyn Nets Halftime Show For ‘Biggie’ Night Celebrating The Notorious B.I.G. Lil Kim paid tribute to her beloved friend and collaborator at the Brooklyn Nets' "Biggie Night."







Lil Kim is doing her part to ensure the legacy of Biggie Smalls remains strong.

The New York emcee took the floor at the Brooklyn Nets’ halftime show during their Nov. 11 game against the Toronto Raptors. However, the night’s theme had a special celebration.

The NBA franchise debuted their Notorious B.I.G.-inspired jerseys, which rocked a “Brooklyn Camo” honoring the city’s culture and famed artist. To launch the celebration, the team drafted Lil Kim to perform during their halftime festivities. She announced her performance in a joint post with the team as they prepared to represent their hometown hero.

“It’s Biggie Night, so you already know the vibes. Every time we rep the legend, it’s all good, babyyy bae baeee,” said the Bed-Stuy native, referencing Biggie’s own signature catchphrase. “Brooklyn, we ouuutssiiideee… Get ready for a fun-filled night! Let’s make it one for the books.”

Rightfully, the Queen Bee rapped her verse from “Notorious B.I.G.” alongside the Nets dancers. Wearing a shirt that read “REALLY HER,” Lil Kim proved why she earned her reign in female rap with the throwback performance.

As for the new jersey debut, the “Brooklyn Camo” City Edition uniforms bring color back to the Nets’ design. However, the inclusion of a colorful outline evokes Biggie’s classic Coogi sweaters and the spirit of old-school Brooklyn. The NBA confirmed the jerseys also featured a “Bed-Stuy” patch, further recognizing Biggie and Lil Kim’s hometown.

However, the jerseys were not the only thing to represent Biggie and Brooklyn’s impact on hip-hop. According to AllNewHipHop, the jerseys were one part of the Nets’ partnership with the Biggie Smalls estate. The court itself took on a “Biggie” theme throughout the programming. Spectators enjoyed giveaways, including a Biggie Bobblehead, and entertainment from Lil Kim as they celebrated the King of East Coast hip-hop.

As the partnership unfolds, Nets fans can expect to see more games featuring the collaborative jerseys. As the NBA team showcases its city’s cultural influence across the world, highlighted through Biggie Smalls, it continues to “Spread Love The Brooklyn Way.”

