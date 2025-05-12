Lil Wayne Allegedly Kicked Girlfriend and Her Daughter Out Of His House—On Mother’s Day

The ex-fiancée of Lil Wayne said that the rapper not only abused her but kicked her and her child out of his house on Mother’s Day.

Denise Bidot, the plus-size model, took to her Instagram Stories to tell her version of events to her more than half a million followers.

“This is actually a fact: Wayne literally kicked me and my daughter out on Mother’s Day today. And, I am just recovering from surgery. I am five weeks out from a whole mommy makeover. I can’t even lift boxes. But this man has his assistants coming to help kick us out today and broke up with me on Mother’s Day through text.”

After asking for recommendations for lawyer, she claimed that the New Orleans rapper had two girls being flown in on Mother’s Day, an that she been “nothing but supportive” of the rapper. She added that he “uprooted” her from New York City to live with him.”

She also accused him of putting his hands on her.

“This man has actually laid a f**king hand on me. Like nah. And I took it. And you know what’s crazy is, they always say we’re so stupid for love, and I thought it was a mistake. But I know other women he’s put his hands on.”

Lil Wayne’s ex-fiancée accuses Wayne of kicking her and her daughter out on Mother’s Day and claims Wayne physically assaulted her in the past. pic.twitter.com/iQJMN4dMPH — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 12, 2025

XXL reported that the pair had been involved for almost five years, but broke up because of Lil Wane’s support for President Donald Trump. They reunited, but based on the recent video, it look as if it finally may be over for the pair.

