News by Kandiss Edwards Lil Wayne Honored On ‘NOLA Walk Of Fame’ Lil Wayne may not have received a slot at the Super Bowl but New Orleans still showed him love.







New Orleans is set to add a new attraction to the historically rich Southern city. The “NOLA Walk Of Fame” is being commissioned to celebrate the native artists and advocates who helped shape the perception of the Crescent City.

Its inaugural class will feature rap icon Dwayne “Lil Wayne” Carter Jr. The NOLA Walk of Fame is the brainchild of New Orleans rapper, businessman and rap legend Percy “Master P” Miller, who serves as the city’s entertainment ambassador.

According to Channel 4 New Orleans, the construction of the Walk of Fame comes amid New Orleans hosting the 2025 Super Bowl. As the event draws closer, New Orleans is making its best attempts to make a good presentation on the world stage. Mayor LaTonya Cantrell spoke about the “importance” of the walk and its honorees.

“As we continue preparations to host Super Bowl LIX, it is of huge importance that we honor and recognize the diverse group of notable individuals who make up the beautiful fabric of our city.”

🏆🐐⚜️⚜️⚜️

Repost from @youngmoney



The first NOLA Walk of Fame plaques have been unveiled honoring Hip Hop GOAT @LilTunechi pic.twitter.com/AeYpNGDIpa — ⚜️N.O. Chick ✨ Warrior 🙏🏽 (@Orleans_Ward8_) November 27, 2024

Wayne is one of 50 New Orleans natives who received the honor. At the inaugural Weezyana Fest, Mayor Cantrell awarded the Mr.Carter rapper the key to the city. During the presentation, Feb. 6 and 7 were named Lil Wayne Day.

A founding member of the Hot Boys, Wayne was visibly emotional as Mayor Cantrell professed the city’s love and reverence for their native son.

“This is your city saying to you, you matter for generations to come. For the work you have done, what you are doing and what you will continue to do.”

At this year’s @LilWeezyanaFest, @LilTunechi received all the love and respect as the Mayor of New Orleans surprised him with the key to the city and @MasterPMiller announces February 6th & 7th will be #LilWayne day & they are starting a New Orleans walk of fame. pic.twitter.com/Y4jchYzHir — Mula (@youngmoney) November 3, 2024

Though the Mr. Carter emcee is a proud New Orleans native, he has recently held a public grudge against the city. Wayne felt slighted after the NFL announced Kendrick Lamar as the half-time performer for the New Orleans Super Bowl. At the Weezyana Fest, where he was honored, the rap icon took to the stage to express his dismay for not receiving the primetime slot.

“It was ripped away from me,” he said.

Lil Wayne once again addresses the Super Bowl snub at Lil Weezyana Fest:



"It was ripped away from me. But this muthaf*cking moment right here? They can’t take that, man."pic.twitter.com/CrwmliexMk — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 3, 2024

Even though he may feel slightly slighted, the lyricist’s hometown is showing its love and fondness for his contributions. Weezyana Fest will hopefully be a staple for the city like Essence Fest, and his name will be paved into the foundation of the city for generations.

Wayne’s Fluer De Lis plaque will be located on Canal Place and Rampart St.

