Lil Wayne’s Old Lyric Notebook Can Be Yours For $5M

A major piece of hip-hop memorabilia is up for auction—for a minimum price of $5 million.

According to TMZ, a notebook that once belonged to New Orleans-bred rapper that Lil Wayne contains lyrics he wrote as a youth is now on the block after a court battle. Moments in Time, an auction house that listed the item originally in 2019 for $250,000, emerged victorious after attorneys for Lil Wayne sent a cease and desist letter to the company. The rapper said the company had no rights to sell the notebook and he wanted the item back. The person who possessed the notebook was also accused of lying.

The person who was not named claimed that he found the book, which makes him the rightful owner. TMZ reported that the person claimed he found the notebook in a car that was once owned by Cash Money Records. He was working at a car dealership that took ownership of the vehicle. The notebook, which he kept, was discovered when he looked through the car.

The person asked the court to name him the rightful owner. Since Lil Wayne never responded in court, the auction has moved forward.

Moments in Time has listed the notebook as “The only handwritten lyrics of Lil Wayne ever for sale.” The company stated that the notebook featured lyrics from “We On Fire” and “I Feel” when Wayne was a member of the Cash Money Records’ group Hot Boys.

Although the item was previously listed for $250,000, Moment in Time has set it for a minimum of $5 million after winning the case. The company told the media outlet that the reason for the higher price now is because “Lil Wayne is one of the greatest rappers ever, making his handwritten song notes incredibly valuable.”

