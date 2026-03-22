Legal by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman ‘The Lion King’ Chant Composer Sues Comedian For $27M Over Defamation On Film’s Song The lawsuit is over the misinterpretation of the signature chant heard in the film.







The chant composer for Disney’s “The Lion King” franchise has sued a comedian for $27 million over alleged defamation of the chant’s meaning.

Lebohang Morake, also known as Leso M, filed the defamation suit against Learnmore Jonasi March 16. Leso M decided to take legal action after the African comedian seemingly mocked the chant, famously heard during the 1994 and 2019 versions of the movie, during a podcast appearance. One viral clip focused on Jonasi’s issue with the film and its depiction of Africa.

The phrase “Nants’ingonyama bagithi Baba,” opens up the film, and was created and performed by Leso M. However, while on the One54 Africa podcast, Jonasi claimed that the phrase means “Look, there’s a lion. Oh my god.”

In the lawsuit obtained by People, Leso M asserted that Jonasi made “false statements of fact about the meaning of the ‘Nants’ingonyama’ composition.” The filing argued that his words violated the Lanham Act, especially as he “mocked the chant’s cultural significance with exaggerated imitations.”

For the misinterpretation, which Leso M argues Jonasi stated as “authoritative fact,” the Grammy winner wants $27 million in damages. Leso M claims the false narrative perpetuated by Jonasi trivializes his work on the acclaimed film, insinuating a misuse of the Zulu language.

The complaint added, “Jonasi’s reduction to ‘Look, there’s a lion. Oh my god’ is not a simplified translation—it is a fabricated, trivializing distortion, meant as a sick joke for unlawful self-profit and destruction of the imaginative and artistic work of Lebo M.” In actuality, Leso M emphasized how the meaning behind the iconic chant holds greater significance than what the defendant portrays.

“The true meaning of Nants’ ingonyama bagithi Baba is ‘All hail the king, we all bow in the presence of the king,” added the complaint.

As for the hefty sum for damages, Leso M says the accusation has jeopardized his economic opportunities and representation. The two reportedly had an exchange on Instagram before Leso filed the lawsuit, in which he told Jonasi that his slanderous words undermined his career. However, if the issue goes to court, a jury will decide if Leso M’s claims are valid.

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