Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Lisa Leslie Celebrates Sending Her Daughter Off To Prom Lisa Leslie shared her recent proud mom moment sending her only daughter off to prom.







Lisa Leslie is beaming with pride as she celebrates a special mom moment—sending her daughter, Lauren Jolie Lockwood, off to prom.

On April 13, the WNBA icon took to Instagram to post a reel filled with sweet video clips and photos from the big night. Lauren looked stunning in a sleeveless red mermaid gown, accessorized with a sleek silver clutch.

“And just like that…. She was off to the prom! My baby💃🏾It takes a village❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #Classof2025,” Leslie captioned the post.

Clips captured Lauren striking poses in front of a sparkling silver backdrop, complete with silver balloons that matched her color theme. Her date was all smiles as he joined in for photos with Lauren and her family.

Leslie’s husband, Michael Lockwood, proudly stepped in as Lauren’s chauffeur for the big night. He posed beside his daughter, even standing protectively behind her in one photo—a sweet reminder that Dad is always nearby.

The post showcased Leslie’s pride as both a mom and a family woman—a side the four-time Olympic gold medalist doesn’t often share on social media as she continues to travel the globe, breaking barriers and inspiring others in the world of sports.

Behind the scenes, Leslie shares a beautiful love story with her husband—a former U.S. Air Force Academy basketball player and pilot. The couple tied the knot in 2005 and later welcomed their daughter, Lauren, in 2007 and son, Michael II, in April 2010.

Lauren was born a decade into Leslie’s career with the Los Angeles Sparks, and the WNBA icon retired just two years later. During Nike’s Future 50 for Her event in 2022, Leslie opened up about what it was like to start a family while still actively playing in the league.

“As mothers, you don’t really get praise for carrying a child and still be able to do the jobs that we do,” she said during the panel. “Everybody has to hide it, and you’re trying not to mess up your job. As a player, I got pregnant, and our team went from first place to last place and that was really hard because you feel like you owe everybody so much.”

