Little Caesars Brawl Lands Teen Siblings In Jail With Mother After Police Find Drugs, Alcohol, Guns In Georgia Home The teens' mother will not being charged in connection to the Little Caesars attack, but faces separate charges related to the police raid







Sha’nayih Landers, 17, and her older brother Javaris Landers, 19, were arrested alongside their mother Jasmine Landers, 35, after a brutal attack inside a Little Caesars restaurant led police to raid the family’s Georgia home.

The Landers trio is facing several charges after Sha’nayih was accused of brutally beating a 17-year-old restaurant employee at the Centerville Highway location where both Jasmine and Javaris work.

According to WSBTV, Gwinnett County Police reported that a group of individuals entered the back door of the restaurant to make way for Sha’nayih, who dragged the teenager by her hair and punched and kicked her unconscious. Sha’nayih was also accused of robbing the teen employee.

Surveillance video captured the brutal attack where Javaris allegedly pointed a gun at the victim. The injured teen, who had a swollen face, split lip, and temporary vision loss in one eye, was transported by her mother to a hospital.

The March 2 attack led detectives and officers to the Landers’ home on the evening of April 11. Executing a search warrant at their Silver Hill Court residence, authorities discovered guns, felony amounts of fentanyl, evidence of underage drinking and drug use, dog feces in the house, and an abused dog. The siblings lived at the home with their mother.

An anonymous neighbor who witnessed the police raid saw authorities running toward the house with their shield. “I heard them asking people to come out with their hands up,” the neighbor said.

Although Jasmine Landers will not be charged in connection to the Little Caesars incident, she faces separate felony charges in connection to what police found in her home. Charges for Sha’nayih and Javaris include aggravated assault.

The Landers trio was arrested without bond. Court dates have not been revealed.

